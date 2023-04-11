Timothy Dale Williams, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on November 1, 1961, in Prince Georges County, Maryland, Timothy was the son of the late James Williams and the late Ruby Gilroy Williams, one of ten children.

Timothy was a Painter throughout his life and enjoyed listening to country music. He was the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back to help you out.

He is survived by his wife, Betty C. Williams; daughter, Ashley Capano of Baltimore, MD; granddaughter, Alexus Miller; siblings and their spouses: Tony Williams (Patricia), James Williams (Karen), Scott, Tammy of Clearwater, FL, Brenda (Rick) of Newburg, MD, Angie of LaPlata, MD, Darlene of Lincoln, NE and Loretta (Billy) of Mechanicsville, MD. Also surviving are Deborah (Bill) Dodsworth (sister-in-law) of Port Deposit, MD, Theresa (Michael) Miller (sister-in-law) of Colora, MD, Bonnie (sister-in-law), niece, Jennifer, nephew Ryan “Sport” as he was called by Uncle Timmy, Roxanne Sutton (sister-in-law), Ralph Miller “Pops” (father-in-law) and many other extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, his son Mark Capano II, his brother Charlie Williams, mother-in-law, Betty J. Miller of North East, MD and brother-in-law Kenny Sutton. Timothy’s beloved dog Sporty passed away on March 22,2023 at age of 14.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.