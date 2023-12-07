Christopher Jamari Paris and Jeffery Allen Fenwick

WALDORF, Md. – On December 5 at 4:20 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Crain Highway. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers detected a strong odor of cannabis.

Further investigation revealed the occupants were in possession of a loaded firearm without a serial number. Jeffery Allen Fenwick, 18, of Indian Head, and Christopher Jamari Paris, 18, of Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm without a serial number, handgun on person, and other related charges.

On December 6, a district court commissioner released Fenwick and Paris from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $5,000 bond. The investigation is continuing.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.