Two Arrested In Connection With Saturday Shooting That Left One Dead In Great Mills

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Criminal Investigations Division have arrested two people in connection with the Saturday morning shooting of Scott Marvin Bernich that took place at St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Great Mills, MD. Arrested were Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Britny Lee Blankenship, 33, of no fixed address.

Neal and Blankenship were taken into custody and charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

SMCSO patrol units were dispatched Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., to St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, where Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernich was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate care and then flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects are being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending bond hearings.