LUSBY, Md – On August 26, 2023 at approximately 9:16 p.m., reports came in of an overturned vehicle on Little Cove Point Rd in the area of Striped Bass Ct.

Units arrived on scene and stated the occupant was trapped in the vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle was leaking fuel.

The occupant was able to sefl extricate themselves out of the van. EMT’s evaluated the occupant and transported the patient to CalvertHealth Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com