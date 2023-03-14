Vincent Luke Roche, Jr.

Vincent “Vince” Luke Roche, Jr., 82, of Valley Lee, MD passed away peacefully at his home on March 3, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

Born January 5, 1941 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Vincent Luke Roche, Sr. and Mabel Lorey (Chew) Roche. Vince was one of six children. He is survived by his brother, James “Jimmy” Griffin in Brandenton, FL, and sisters Vivian (Chris) Worch of Leonardtown, MD, and Ellen Libertine of Ketchum, ID. Vince was preceded in death by his brothers Edward “Eddie” Griffin, Lawrence “Larry” Roche, and John “Franny” Roche.

Vince graduated from Clay County High School in Florida, Class of 1960.

Vince is survived by his loving wife Patricia “Pat” Ann (Hollabaugh) Roche, whom he married October 27, 1963 in Wheaton, MD. Vince and Pat celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage together and had three beautiful children, Patty (Francis) Raley, Vincent Roche, and Christine (Ricky) Hill. Vince was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Tina (Biggs) Roche.

Vince is survived by five grandchildren, Alicia Norris (Matt Hartman), Andrew Mattingly IV, Craig Hill (Ashley Hitt), Tiffany Hill (Cameron Danchik), and Katie Hill (Mikey Latham). He is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Dakota, Charlotte, Ryler, Andrew, Jaelyne, Jaidyn, Kaylee, and Mason.

Vince was very talented man. He was a “jack of all trades”. After graduating high school and moving back to Maryland, Vince worked in the construction field building houses. Later, with his brother Larry, they started their own carpet business, “Roche Brother’s Carpet Service”. After leaving Rockville, MD and moving down to St. Mary’s County, Vince constructed homes for Gibson Ridge Homes in Lexington Park, MD. With another change in careers, Vince went back into the carpet business, as a carpet mechanic and shop manager for Griffin Carpet in Leonardtown, MD. His last job before retiring was a custom cabinetmaker for L&S Cabinets in Valley Lee, MD.

Vince enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends, traveling to the mountains and the ocean shores, gambling at the casinos, listening to music, and going camping. He had a love for cars, hot rods, and going to the race tracks. Vince was a huge Bluegrass fan, and travelled to many Bluegrass Festivals with Pat, her sister Kay, and husband Larry. Jekyll Island, GA was always a favorite for them.

Throughout the years, Vince enjoyed, more than anything, playing with, teasing, spoiling, and loving his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the holidays, Halloween being his favorite. Birthdays, pool parties, family gatherings, and watching everyone have fun at the family home on the water was his biggest joy in life.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM in St. George Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Francis Raley, Andrew Mattingly IV, Craig Hill, and Jaidyn Raley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to the Second Dist Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

