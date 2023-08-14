WALDORF, Md. – On August 6 at 8:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf for the report of an injured person. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Jasper Bernard Ford, age 36, of Waldorf, went to the location where he became involved in an argument with another male who lived there.

Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. Ford broke out a side window to the victim’s residence with the pole and then threatened the victim with the sword. The victim was able to disarm Ford and an altercation ensued. Ford picked up a large rock and threw it at victim.

When officers arrived, Ford attempted to flee but was apprehended and transported to a hospital after indicating he was sick. While in route to the hospital, Ford spat at the officer and remained combative at the hospital. Following treatment, Ford was released to be transported to the Detention Center.

He resisted arrest as officers attempted to handcuff him and he continued spitting at the officers. He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree-assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Ford was ordered held without bond by a judge.’Ford left and returned with a metal pole and a sword. Ford broke out a side window to the victim’s residence with the pole and then threatened the victim with the sword.

The victim was able to disarm Ford and an altercation ensued. Ford picked up a large rock and threw it at victim. When officers arrived, Ford attempted to flee but was apprehended and transported to a hospital after indicating he was sick.

While in route to the hospital, Ford spat at the officer and remained combative at the hospital. Following treatment, Ford was released to be transported to the Detention Center. He resisted arrest as officers attempted to handcuff him and he continued spitting at the officers.

He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree-assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Ford was ordered held without bond by a judge.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.