Naima Liggon

WASHINGTON D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Naima Liggon outside of a McDonald’s in the nation’s capital.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Liggon was rushed to a local hospital in a privately owned vehicle, but tragically died from her injuries. The suspect, also a 16-year-old female from Waldorf, MD, was arrested on the same day and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a knife.

During a court hearing, Detective Jasper told the Juvenile Court judge that the stabbing stemmed from a dispute over sweet-and-sour sauce in front of McDonald’s. The suspect claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense after being knocked to the ground by Liggon and another person during the altercation.

