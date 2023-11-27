William "Bill" George Gast

William George “Bill” Gast, 93, of Scotland, MD passed away November 17, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on May 15, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late William Michael Gast and Esther Bensen Gast.

Bill is a 1952 graduate of Duquesne University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Following graduation, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in October 31, 1955. On June 23, 1956 he married his beloved wife, Margaret A. Gast, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in McKee’s Rocks, PA. Together they celebrated over 38 wonderful years of marriage before her passing. He was employed as a Financial Analyst for many dedicated years with the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Sation until his retirement.

He was actively involved serving his community as a long-time parishioner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and taught CCD for many years. His favorite things were his family, friends, reading and baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles.

He is survived by his children: Mary Hafner (Ronald) of St. Inigoes, MD, Suzanne Maiorana (Kenneth)of Pawley’s Island, SC, William Gast (Karen) of Loxley, AL, Martha Rymer of Huntingtown, MD, Richard Gast (Annie) of Hollywood, MD, Joanne Trindel (Mark)of Grasonville, MD and Carol Besse (Bray) of Relay, MD. Also surviving him are his 12 grandchildren: Amy Kim, Elizabeth Rymer, Kelly Gast, Paul Hafner, Thomas Rymer III, Stephen Gast, Gretchen Hafner, Benjamin Gast, Samuel Besse, Maggie Besse, Lena Gast and Rene Besse and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son in-law Thomas Rymer Jr, and his beloved wife Peg.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Hafner, Gretchen Hafner, Thomas Rymer III, Stephen Gast, Benjamin Gast, Kelly Gast, Samuel Besse and Rene Besse.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680, Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680 and Friends of Cedar Lane, 22680 Cedar Lane Court, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.