William James Kerwin III, 87 passed away on February 27, 2023 in Annapolis, MD.

William was born on July 7, 1935 in New Bedford, MA to the late Dr. Harold E. Kerwin and Irene E. (O’Leary) Kerwin.

William married his loving wife, Carole Hobson on June 9, 1962 in Fairhaven, MA. After graduating from Coyle High School in Taunton, Mass, he worked locally at the Standard Times and The Continental Screw Company. He graduated with a degree in Market Research from UMASS Dartmouth in 1962. After moving to the Hudson Valley NY area, he and his wife had two children, Kathleen Kelly Kerwin Kennedy, and William James Kerwin IV. Mr. Kerwin spent the next 34 years as a sales representative of Pfizer Laboratories, a division of Pfizer, Inc. He was actively involved in his community, local churches, Jaycees, public speaking groups, and his family was involved in the Fairhaven Summer Theater. He also was an avid boater and fisherman. He was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, PHI SI Fraternity, American Legion, Elks Club and Knights of Columbus.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday March 7, 2023 from 8:30 to 9:30 am, at Fairlawn Mortuary, 180 Washington Street, Fairhaven, MA 02719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday March 7, 2023 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 74 Spring St, Fairhaven, MA. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 274 Main Street, Fairhaven, MA.

He is survived by his children, William J. Kerwin IV, and Kathleen Kelly Kennedy, and his five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Natalie E. Beckwith and Nancy A. Kerwin.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.