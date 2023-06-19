If you’re looking for 100% natural and cruelty-free beauty products, look no further than 100% PURE!

100% PURE is a company dedicated to creating beauty products that are composed of completely natural and sustainable materials, meaning absolutely NO harsh or toxic ingredients. The products are naturally pigmented using fruits, vegetables, teas, and cocoas! 100% PURE products are also 100% cruelty-free meaning the products are never under any circumstances tested on animals. The ingredients used are also never animal sourced!

100% PURE is on a mission to produce the purest and healthiest products, as well as to educate people on exactly why being 100% pure is so important. They strive to be environmentally sustainable while also helping improve the lives of people and animals across the globe!

You can pick up some skin care products such as serums, moisturizers, eye creams, or face masks, as well as hair and body care products like shampoos, conditioners, and body scrubs! You can also find fruit-pigmented makeup including primers, mascaras, eye shadow palettes, lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations, and almost anything else that you could need! Plus, they are all natural!

At 100% PURE, sustainability is a huge priority, which is why they have consciously put so many sustainable practices in place. These include all their formulas being 100% biodegradable, packaging orders in recyclable boxes, and protecting products in transit using biodegradable packing peanuts made from corn starch.

100% PURE is currently donating either one bowl of dog food OR planting one tree for every order placed, and you get to choose where your donation goes! When you place an order, at checkout you will get to select if you would like your order to donate a vegan meal to a shelter dog in China, or to Trees for the Future where they will work with a local family or farmer in poverty to plant a tree that is beneficial to their community!

Visit 100% PURE’s website here to pick up some new products and join their mission to become 100% PURE!

Order now! www.100percentpure.com/