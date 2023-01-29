BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.

“I still haven’t hit the big one,” the anonymous winner said, referring to the big jackpots on Mega Millions and Powerball. He said he was optimistic about winning the recent Mega Millions jackpot that topped out at more than $2 billion, although he didn’t end up hitting that one. And, on the eve of a Jan. 28 Powerball drawing for $572 million, he was feeling confident.“If everything goes right, I’ll be back Monday for the Powerball,” he said.

His recent $100,000 score came on the $10 Money Rush scratch-off, which still has one $100,000 top prize remaining. The loyal player purchased the instant ticket before the holiday season at Bowie Exxon, 1500 Northwest Crain Highway in Bowie, and scratched the latex off while still at the store.

He immediately thought it was a big winner, so he took the scratch-off to the prize check scanner on the counter and confirmed that he had gotten lucky again.

The Prince George’s County resident immediately took the instant ticket to his daughter’s home and put it in her safe. His daughter accompanied him to claim his prize.

The happy player plans to sock his winnings into savings, which is what he did with his past big prizes.

Also picking up a little extra cash is the Bowie Exxon where he bought his $50,000 winning instant ticket in 2019.

The gas station receives a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.