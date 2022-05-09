ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The following information comes from the Anne Arundel County Police Department regarding an incident that happened Saturday:

“On May 7, 2022, at approximately 11:10 a.m. officers responded to the area of Harbor Drive and Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis for a report of an armed subject.

Callers reported a juvenile male pointed a black handgun at them as they drove by.

Through investigation, officers identified the male and determined the weapon was a replica Glock 19 BB gun.

The 13-year-old juvenile was charged and released to his parents.”

