INDIAN HEAD, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious fire that has left multiple people displaced.

At approximately 3:02 a.m. on November 13, first responders were alerted to the 4000 block of Indian Head Highway for reports that a multi-family structure was on fire.

Police arrived first on the scene and found fire showing through the roof of the building.

More fire was later discovered by firefighters throughout the second story of the structure. Volunteers from across the region would work quickly to maintain the fire.

SMECO was called to the scene to assist with cutting off and containing the power on the property. The American Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist with the displaced residents.

A total of 14 people were reported to be displaced by the incident. That total includes eight adult males, five adult females, and one 4-year-old female.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Units operated on the scene for nearly four hours before returning to quarters.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The fire marshal was requested to the scene shortly after the fire was out to conduct a full investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

