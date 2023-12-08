15 Educators Named Semifinalists For 2024 AACPS Teacher Of The Year Honor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Fifteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2024 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:
- Patrick Alexander, Music Teacher, Piney Orchard Elementary School
- Alison Bowers, Language Arts Teacher, Brooklyn Park Middle School
- Jesse Bragg, Math Teacher, Meade Middle School
- Kayt Capasso, Music Teacher, Georgetown East Elementary School
- Amy Chitwood, Special Education Teacher, Ridgeway Elementary School
- Cindy Contreras, Kindergarten Teacher, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- Brandy Dorr, Special Educator, Old Mill Middle School South
- James Grim, Physical Education Teacher, Old Mill High School
- Kristin Haynie, 5th Grade Teacher, Marley Elementary School
- Elizabeth Heist, Music Teacher, Lake Shore Elementary School
- Malia Johnston, Spanish Teacher, Magothy River Middle School
- Kelly Leary, Physical Education Teacher, Glendale Elementary School
- Corinne Shuck Seidel, Physical Education Teacher, Broadneck Elementary School
- Kellie Skinner, Special Education Teacher, Annapolis High School
- Sarah Skinner, Agriculture Teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North
The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Clinton Kittrell, Upper School Coordinator at The Summit School
- Tiffany Wenck, Math Teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School
The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 65 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 38th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills. The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:
- Roxanne Angerer, Severna Park High School
- Nikki Baker, Jones Elementary School
- Emily Beer, Freetown Elementary School
- Jennifer Benes, Manor View Elementary School
- Jessica Berstein, Severn River Middle School
- Kylie Blankinship, Chesapeake High School
- Carol Brinkley, Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy
- Kandice Brune, Belle Grove Elementary School
- Randi Burkhardt, Arundel Middle School
- Cara Nicole Chambers, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Stephanie Clampitt, Point Pleasant Elementary School
- Stephanie Danza, Annapolis Area Christian School
- Elizabeth Davidson, Crofton Middle School
- Carly Ellis, Fort Smallwood Elementary School
- Lori Fish, Solley Elementary School
- Kate Ganley, Crofton High School
- Nancy X. Harmon, Ruth Parker Eason School
- Morgan Heymann, North County High School
- Amy Hughes, Severna Park Middle School
- Melissa Kratsas, George Cromwell Elementary School
- Nick Konstantopoulos, Glen Burnie High School
- Hayden Lambert, Wiley H. Bates Middle School
- Jamie Landis, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Shelby Ledger, Broadneck High School
- Alyssa Lowman, Mills-Parole Elementary School
- Colleen Murphy Ayala, Annapolis Middle School
- Jane Newton, Southern Middle School
- Courtney Oltman, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Paula Perry, AACPS Virtual Academy
- Nicole Pope, Hilltop Elementary School
- Ramish Qutab, Lindale Middle School
- Andrea Ranaghan, Old Mill Middle School North
- Debra Roat, Linthicum Elementary School
- Shannon Riley, South River High School
- Renee Lauren Robbins, Deale Elementary School
- Scott Roberts, Corkran Middle School
- Caitlin Rzepkowski, Tracy’s Elementary School
- Amy Sherlock, Arundel High School
- Nicole Shouse, Seven Oaks Elementary School
- Samantha Skoczylas, Millersville Elementary School
- Diannette M. Soto-Barreto, Marley Middle School
- Tara Stapler, Central Middle School
- Pamela Stein, Monarch Global Academy
- Joshua L. Thompson, Northeast Middle School
- Terry D. Tuttle, Shady Side Elementary School
- Kate Veasel, Pasadena Elementary School
- Malieka Walton, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Karen M. Wilson, Edgewater Elementary School
- Cynthia White, St. John the Evangelist
- Amy Jakubowski Wukitch, Woodside Elementary School
- Susie Zacepilo, Lothian Elementary School
- Bridget Zimmerman, Germantown Elementary School
AACPS has had three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners in the last six years: Mary Kay Connerton of Annapolis High School (2023), Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020), and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018).
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Leathia Fletcher at LFletcher@aacps.org or 410-266-3287. Sponsorships are available online at EiE2024.givesmart.com. Tickets for this event will go on sale in the coming weeks.
