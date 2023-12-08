15 Educators Named Semifinalists For 2024 AACPS Teacher Of The Year Honor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Fifteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2024 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

Patrick Alexander, Music Teacher, Piney Orchard Elementary School

Alison Bowers, Language Arts Teacher, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Jesse Bragg, Math Teacher, Meade Middle School

Kayt Capasso, Music Teacher, Georgetown East Elementary School

Amy Chitwood, Special Education Teacher, Ridgeway Elementary School

Cindy Contreras, Kindergarten Teacher, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Brandy Dorr, Special Educator, Old Mill Middle School South

James Grim, Physical Education Teacher, Old Mill High School

Kristin Haynie, 5th Grade Teacher, Marley Elementary School

Elizabeth Heist, Music Teacher, Lake Shore Elementary School

Malia Johnston, Spanish Teacher, Magothy River Middle School

Kelly Leary, Physical Education Teacher, Glendale Elementary School

Corinne Shuck Seidel, Physical Education Teacher, Broadneck Elementary School

Kellie Skinner, Special Education Teacher, Annapolis High School

Sarah Skinner, Agriculture Teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year: Clinton Kittrell, Upper School Coordinator at The Summit School

Tiffany Wenck, Math Teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 65 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 38th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Hall @ Live! Arundel Mills. The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Roxanne Angerer, Severna Park High School

Nikki Baker, Jones Elementary School

Emily Beer, Freetown Elementary School

Jennifer Benes, Manor View Elementary School

Jessica Berstein, Severn River Middle School

Kylie Blankinship, Chesapeake High School

Carol Brinkley, Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy

Kandice Brune, Belle Grove Elementary School

Randi Burkhardt, Arundel Middle School

Cara Nicole Chambers, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Stephanie Clampitt, Point Pleasant Elementary School

Stephanie Danza, Annapolis Area Christian School

Elizabeth Davidson, Crofton Middle School

Carly Ellis, Fort Smallwood Elementary School

Lori Fish, Solley Elementary School

Kate Ganley, Crofton High School

Nancy X. Harmon, Ruth Parker Eason School

Morgan Heymann, North County High School

Amy Hughes, Severna Park Middle School

Melissa Kratsas, George Cromwell Elementary School

Nick Konstantopoulos, Glen Burnie High School

Hayden Lambert, Wiley H. Bates Middle School

Jamie Landis, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Shelby Ledger, Broadneck High School

Alyssa Lowman, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Colleen Murphy Ayala, Annapolis Middle School

Jane Newton, Southern Middle School

Courtney Oltman, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Paula Perry, AACPS Virtual Academy

Nicole Pope, Hilltop Elementary School

Ramish Qutab, Lindale Middle School

Andrea Ranaghan, Old Mill Middle School North

Debra Roat, Linthicum Elementary School

Shannon Riley, South River High School

Renee Lauren Robbins, Deale Elementary School

Scott Roberts, Corkran Middle School

Caitlin Rzepkowski, Tracy’s Elementary School

Amy Sherlock, Arundel High School

Nicole Shouse, Seven Oaks Elementary School

Samantha Skoczylas, Millersville Elementary School

Diannette M. Soto-Barreto, Marley Middle School

Tara Stapler, Central Middle School

Pamela Stein, Monarch Global Academy

Joshua L. Thompson, Northeast Middle School

Terry D. Tuttle, Shady Side Elementary School

Kate Veasel, Pasadena Elementary School

Malieka Walton, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Karen M. Wilson, Edgewater Elementary School

Cynthia White, St. John the Evangelist

Amy Jakubowski Wukitch, Woodside Elementary School

Susie Zacepilo, Lothian Elementary School

Bridget Zimmerman, Germantown Elementary School

AACPS has had three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners in the last six years: Mary Kay Connerton of Annapolis High School (2023), Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020), and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018).

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2024 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Leathia Fletcher at LFletcher@aacps.org or 410-266-3287. Sponsorships are available online at EiE2024.givesmart.com. Tickets for this event will go on sale in the coming weeks.