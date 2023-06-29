1,500 People Attend 11th Annual BeerFest In St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the 11th annual BeerFest was held in Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC), with approximately 1,500 people in attendance for the festivities.

“This event provides the opportunity for the community to discover new beers from different Maryland breweries,” Sharol Buck, the External Relations Manager for Historic St. Mary’s, told The BayNet. “Attendees can also savor local food and listen to music while taking in the refreshing breeze of the St. Mary’s River. BeerFest is a fundraiser for Historic St. Mary’s City, helping to fund the educational and archaeological programs at the museum. It’s a great time for a great cause!”

BeerFest had many amazing bands performing such as Annapolis-based 8OHMS Band, as well as southern Maryland favorites such as The Bootleggers and the Dan Heely Band.

Of course, there were many local breweries there as well such as Free State Ciders, Ruddy Duck Brewing, Jubilee Farm Fermentations, Guy Distributing, Molly’s Brewery, Flying Dog, Scorpion Brewing, and Hysteria Brewing Company.

“The day turned unexpectedly sunny, despite the forecast predicting rain,” said Buck. “The turnout exceeded our expectations, and the Pride of Baltimore II tall ship was at the HSMC waterfront offering free sails and deck tours. People were happy, beer was flowing, and the music was playing…Historic St. Mary’s City would like to thank all the volunteers, staff, and sponsors that helped make the day possible. HSMC would also like to thank all the attendees for helping make it one of the ‘hoppiest’ festivals in southern Maryland. We look forward to seeing everyone again in 2024!”

CHECK OUT ALL THE PHOTOS BELOW!

