15th Annual Town Creek 4th Of July Parade Brings Community Together

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Starting at Town Creek Drive at Marshall Road and parading to Town Creek Drive at King Drive, the 15th annual Town Creek 4th of July parade drew a crowd of roughly 200 Town Creek residents onto the street to celebrate our nation’s independence together as a community.

The parade included many community members such as Delegate Todd Morgan, Commissioner Scott Ostrow, Great Mills Naval JROTC Color Guard, BDVFD, LPVRS, Get Over It Jeep Club, residents and friends of Town Creek Community, and alums of Town Creek Community.

“Each year, I am amazed at the participation from our community. Those who celebrate our independence realize the importance of what the 4th of July stands for,” Christy Kelly, a Town Creek resident since 1990, told The BayNet. “Everyone loves a birthday party! We are celebrating our country’s independence. John Adams’ prediction in 1776 states it best, ‘I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations, as the great Anniversary Festival….. It ought to be solemnized with pomp, shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of the continent to the other, from this time forward forever.’”

Make sure you check out these fantastic pictures captured at the parade!

