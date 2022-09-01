17-Year-Old Bowie-Native Signs With D.C. United

WASHINGTON, DC – D.C. United have signed winger Kristian Fletcher to a Homegrown contract through 2025 with an option in 2026. Fletcher will spend the remainder of the season on the Loudoun United (USL Championship) roster and officially become a D.C. United Homegrown on Jan. 1, 2023.

Fletcher will join the Black-and-Red on a four-day loan from Loudoun United for their match against New York City FC on Aug. 31, 2022. The 17-year-old joins Ted Ku-DiPietro, Jacob Greene, Jeremy Garay, Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines, and Jackson Hopkins on the list of Homegrown Players on the current roster.

“Kristian is a fantastic young talent and we have been monitoring his progress with Loudoun United since he joined the Club,” Lucy Rushton, D.C. United General Manager, said. “He’s a versatile attacking player and Wayne [Rooney] has been impressed with the attributes he has shown in games and when training with the First team. We’re looking forward to his continued development as a first team player at D.C. United. His signing is further testament to the success of the Pathway 2 Pro program at the club.”

Fletcher signed an Academy contract with Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship this season and made his professional debut on May 14, 2022 as a second-half substitute against the Detroit City FC.

Since making his debut, Fletcher has scored four goals in 12 appearances this season playing a total of 552 minutes. His first goal came in the 54th minute of the Red-and-White’s 6-1 loss to the Birmingham Legion on July 27, 2022. His second and third goal came against the LA Galaxy II on Oct. 6, 2022 in a 2-0 win.

“Kristian has been brilliant for Loudoun United since signing an academy contract earlier this season,” Stewart Mairs, Loudoun United General Manager, said. “We have all been impressed by his on-field maturity and goalscoring ability. This is the natural next step in Kristian’s development plan and we’re excited to see how he progresses as a player with the D.C. United First Team.”

Fletcher earned his first call-up for the United States U-19 Men’s Youth National Team earlier this month.

Prior to signing for Loudoun United FC, Fletcher played for the Bethesda Soccer Club Academy, which is part of the MLS NEXT system.