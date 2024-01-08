INDIAN HEAD, Md. – A shooting incident took place earlier today, January 8, 2024, at approximately 2:13 p.m. in the vicinity of Jameson Court in Indian Head, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported to the authorities by a 911 caller who stated that her son had been shot in the back. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency crews entered a residence and discovered a 19-year-old male victim on the second floor, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Immediate medical attention was provided as EMS controlled the bleeding and subsequently requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

Firefighters established a landing zone at Indian Head Elementary School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. The victim was then airlifted to a nearby trauma center for further treatment. As of now, there are no descriptions available for any potential suspects involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

