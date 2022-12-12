19th Annual “Shop With A Cop” Brings Community Together In St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On December 10, 2022, the Optimist Club partnered with the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police and hosted the annual “Shop With a Cop” program.

Children who participated in the program were picked up at their homes by local, state, and federal law enforcement officers and taken to Walmart to purchase Christmas gifts. This program is funded with donations from private citizens and businesses throughout the county.

The Shop With a Cop Program is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization consisting of members of the St. Mary’s County Optimist Club and the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police.

SEE ALL PHOTOS BELOW: