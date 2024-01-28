2 Fail, 16 Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On January 22, 2024 Detectives from the Special Investigations Section (SIS) conducted an Alcohol Compliance operation. Members of APD’s Special Enforcement Action Team (SEAT) assisted in the operation.

During the course of the operation, 2 businesses failed to comply with the regulations and requirements of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board of the City of Annapolis for; SALES OR SERVICE TO UNDERAGE PERSONS, which is a City Code violation under; 7.12.370.

Violation of this section shall be a municipal infraction punishable by a fine as established by resolution of the City Council and shall be assessed against the person serving the alcohol to the underaged person.

The businesses that failed the Alcohol Compliance check are;

Graduate Annapolis

Curate Café & Bakery

The 16 businesses that successfully passed the Alcohol Compliance checks are;

● 49 West Coffee House

● Capitol Liquors

● Game-On

● Gritz Liquors

● Lemongrass

● Level a Small Plate Lounge

● Lighthouse Wine & Spirits

● Mi Lindo Cancun

● Parole Liquors

● Paul’s Homewood Cafe’

● Picante

● Ram’s Head Tavern

● Sin Fronteras Cafe’

● Stan and Joe’s

● West St. Liquors

● Westin Annapolis

The Operation was funded through a grant in connection with the City of Annapolis, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, and the Annapolis Police Department.