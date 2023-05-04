28th Annual Southern Maryland Spring Festival In Leonardtown, May 4-7, 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 28th Annual Southern Maryland Spring Festival is set to take place from Thursday, May 4th to Sunday, May 7th at the St. Mary’s County Fairground in Leonardtown, Maryland.

For over twenty-five years, the festival has brought together the local community for a weekend of family fun, featuring carnival rides, entertainment, food, yard sales, crafters, and much more. This exciting, family-oriented event is a popular local event showcasing many of our local talents and businesses.

The festival’s schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 4th: 5 – 10 pm (carnival only)

Friday, May 5th: 5 – 10 pm

Saturday, May 6th: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 7th: 10 am – 6 pm

The Southern Maryland Spring Festival will offer a wide variety of activities and entertainment, including a carnival with Snyder’s Attractions, Joe Wenal Chainsaw Carver from Rocky Mountain Carvers, Southern Maryland Laser Tag, Viking Axe Throwing, a tractor pull, and a car show from the Southern Maryland Mustang Club.

In addition, there will also be live entertainment, artists and crafters, indoor yard sales, great food, hayrides, kids games, a flower sale, and raffle and pull tabs. The festival is sponsored by the Holy Face Church in Great Mills, Maryland.

The Southern Maryland Spring Festival is a great opportunity to enjoy the spring weather and experience the local community’s talents and businesses.

For more information on the Southern Maryland Spring Festival, please visit the official website or Facebook page.