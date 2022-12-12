DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On December 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded to the area of Defense Highway (MD Route 450) near St. Stephens Church Road for a single-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy (Rt. 450) approximately one-half mile east of St. Stephens Church Rd when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve in the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The Mitsubishi vaulted over the guardrail and struck a tree. The vehicle continued and ultimately came to rest on its roof in a marshy area adjacent to the North River.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was able to exit the vehicle on his own power and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger of the Mitsubishi was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The deceased passenger was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating; anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Vehicle 1: 1995 Mitsubishi

Driver: Suandin Gregorio Lopez (Non-Life-Threatening Injuries), 22-year-old of Annapolis, MD

Passenger: Darwin Jose Centre Lopez (Fatal Injuries), 29-year-old of Annapolis, MD