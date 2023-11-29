ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On November 27, 2023, Detectives from the Special Investigations Section (SIS) conducted a Tobacco Compliance operation. Members of the Annapolis Police Department’s Special Enforcement Action Team (SEAT) assisted in the operation. The Operation was funded through a grant in connection with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health.

During the operation, a cadet would pose as the underage customer and attempt to purchase tobacco, or electronic smoking devices, from businesses within the City of Annapolis limits who sell tobacco products. During the course of the operation, three businesses failed to comply with the regulations and requirements of tobacco sales to persons under the age of 21, which is an arrest able offense under CR 10-107 and carries a $300 penalty for the first offense.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are; – Shell gas station located at 2006 West Street – Vitola 121 located at 121 Main Street – Royal Farms located at 424 Sixth Street (This was Royal Farms second violation in 6 months, but from different clerks)

Passed: – Pinky West Street Liquors (1100 West Street) – Quick Mart (900 West Street) – 7-Eleven (611 Taylor Avenue) – Pantry-1 (1090 Spa Road) – AL Goodies (112 Main Street) – Main Street Mini Mart (222 Main Street) – Annapolis Wine & Spirits (1307 Forest Drive) – Safeway (1781 Forest Drive) – Chesapeake Pipe & Cigar (45 Old Solomon’s Island Road; Suite-15) – 7-Eleven (111 West Street) – Parole Liquors (2125 Forest Drive) – Gritz Liquors (34 West Street) – Forest Drive Liquors (1910 Forest Drive) – Carroll Fuels (210 Ridgely Avenue) – BP (910 West Street) – Capitol Liquors (249 West Street) – Chesapeake Market (502 S. Cherry Grove Avenue)

Congratulations to the businesses that passed and please continue to keep up the good work.