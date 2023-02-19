BRANDYWINE, Md – On February 19, 2023 at approximately 11:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the single motor vehicle accident area of Wilkerson Rd and Ladysmith Ct in Brandywine.

Crews arrived on scene and found the single vehicle off the roadway into a tree. It was reported the 33-year-old female was trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC and patient was transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

