LAUREL, Md. – We have a winner! Check your Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing, Maryland! Even though no one hit the jackpot, someone bought a $50,000-winning ticket at a Laurel retailer and 13,440 other players in Maryland won prizes ranging from $4 to $100.

The third-tier winning ticket worth $50,000 came from Lee’s Market at 338 Brock Ridge Road in Anne Arundel County.

The winning numbers to match were 19, 30, 36, 46 and 60; the Powerball was 25.

The estimated Powerball jackpot has rolled to $508 million for the Oct. 19 drawing, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2022.

Players have hit the jackpot five times this year, with the top jackpot of $632.6 million hit on Jan. 5 on winning tickets sold in California and Wisconsin.

The estimated cash option for the Oct. 19 drawing is $256.3 million.

Maryland is home to three Powerball jackpot wins: $731.1 million in January 2021 (Lonaconing, Allegany County); $128.8 million in December 2011 (Elkton, Cecil County) and $108.8 million in September 2011 (Abingdon, Harford County).

This year, including this win, the state has now sold two $2 million second-tier winning tickets, three $1 million second-tier winning tickets, 48 third-tier winning tickets and four Double Play third-tier winning tickets.