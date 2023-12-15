ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 52 volunteer fire departments across the state to enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.
For 2023, the Maryland Forest Service awarded grant funds totaling $149,325 in match funding for $390,502 in total project costs. Generally the grants cover 50 percent of project cost, with a maximum grant award of $3,500 per department. The grants include federal funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Wildland firefighting projects and purchases that receive awards include personal protective equipment, fire hoses and related equipment, power tools such as chainsaws or leaf blowers, fire engines and pumping units, utility and all-terrain vehicles, and certain types of training.
2023 VFA grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are:
Allegany County
Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company
$2,131
($4,261)
Borden Shaft Volunteer Fire Company No. 1
$2,805
($5,610)
Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Company
$3,125
($6,250)
Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($28,000)
Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company
$3,300
($6,600)
Good Will Volunteer Fire Company
$3,140
($6,279.80)
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department
$2,405
($4,810)
Mt. Savage Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($7,000)
Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
($6,000)
Potomac Fire Company No. 2
$2,348
($4,695)
Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department
$3,500
($8,000)
Baltimore County
English Consul Volunteer Firemen’s Association
$1,694
($3,388)
Essex Volunteer Fire Company
$2,040
($4,080)
Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company
$2,319
($4,637.91)
Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Company
$2,426
($4,851.80)
North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department
$3,500
($7,000)
Calvert County
Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department
$2,933
($5,865.38)
Caroline County
Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($7,168.19)
Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company
$3,300
($6,600)
Carroll County
Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department
Carroll County
$2,982
($5,964.48)
Manchester Volunteer Fire Engine and Hook and Ladder Company No. 1
$3,500
($18,885)
Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($7,000)
Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department
$2,440
($4,880)
Cecil County
Community Fire Company of Rising Sun
$2,250
($4,500)
Charles County
Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services
$3,500
($38,229.94)
Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department
$1,410
($2,819)
Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department
$3,500
($7,000)
Dorchester County
East New Market Volunteer Fire Department
$2,982
(5,963.41)
Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department
$3,134
($6,267.47)
Neck District Volunteer Fire Company
$3,150
($6,300)
Vienna Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($7,400)
Frederick County
Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company
$3,500
($7,000)
Garrett County
Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department
$3,500
($7,000)
Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company
$3,443
($6,885)
Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
$3,500
($7,300)
Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department
$3,083
($6,165.88)
Harford County
Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company
$2,250
($4,500)
St. Mary’s County
Ridge Volunteer Fire Department
$3,493
($6,985)
Somerset County
Marion Fire Department
$3,500
($7,000)
Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company
$1,688
($3,375)
Talbot County
Queen Anne Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company
$520
($1,039)
Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($9,869)
Washington County
Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company
$2,872
($5,743.20)
First Hose Company of Boonsboro
$3,250
($6,500)
Hancock Fire Company
$3,500
($8,000)
Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company
$2,820
($5,639.85)
Maugansville Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company
$1,420
($2,840)
Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Department
$3,275
($6,549)
Potomac Valley Fire Company
$1,888
($3,775)
Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company
$3,194
($6,387)
Wicomico County
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company
$3,500
($29,000)
Worcester County
Stockton Volunteer Fire Company
$1,322
($2,643)
More information about the Volunteer Fire Grant Assistance program is available on the DNR website.