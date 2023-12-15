Volunteer Fire Assistance grants provide funding for local fire departments to purchase certain types of equipment and training to combat wildland fires. Maryland DNR photo.



ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 52 volunteer fire departments across the state to enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

For 2023, the Maryland Forest Service awarded grant funds totaling $149,325 in match funding for $390,502 in total project costs. Generally the grants cover 50 percent of project cost, with a maximum grant award of $3,500 per department. The grants include federal funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Wildland firefighting projects and purchases that receive awards include personal protective equipment, fire hoses and related equipment, power tools such as chainsaws or leaf blowers, fire engines and pumping units, utility and all-terrain vehicles, and certain types of training.

2023 VFA grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are:

Allegany County Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company

$2,131

($4,261) Borden Shaft Volunteer Fire Company No. 1

$2,805

($5,610) Bowman’s Addition Volunteer Fire Company

$3,125

($6,250) Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($28,000) Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company

$3,300

($6,600) Good Will Volunteer Fire Company

$3,140

($6,279.80) LaVale Volunteer Fire Department

$2,405

($4,810) Mt. Savage Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,000) Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

($6,000) Potomac Fire Company No. 2

$2,348

($4,695) Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($8,000)

Baltimore County English Consul Volunteer Firemen’s Association

$1,694

($3,388) Essex Volunteer Fire Company

$2,040

($4,080) Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Company

$2,319

($4,637.91) Maryland Line Volunteer Fire Company

$2,426

($4,851.80) North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Calvert County

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

$2,933

($5,865.38)

Caroline County Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,168.19) Greensboro Volunteer Fire Company

$3,300

($6,600)

Carroll County Lineboro Volunteer Fire Department

Carroll County

$2,982

($5,964.48) Manchester Volunteer Fire Engine and Hook and Ladder Company No. 1

$3,500

($18,885) Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,000) Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department

$2,440

($4,880)

Cecil County Community Fire Company of Rising Sun

$2,250

($4,500)

Charles County Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services

$3,500

($38,229.94) Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

$1,410

($2,819) Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Dorchester County East New Market Volunteer Fire Department

$2,982

(5,963.41) Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department

$3,134

($6,267.47) Neck District Volunteer Fire Company

$3,150

($6,300) Vienna Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($7,400)

Frederick County Walkersville Volunteer Rescue Company

$3,500

($7,000)

Garrett County Bittinger Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000) Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company

$3,443

($6,885) Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department

$3,500

($7,300) Kitzmiller Volunteer Fire Department

$3,083

($6,165.88)

Harford County Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company

$2,250

($4,500)

St. Mary’s County Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

$3,493

($6,985)

Somerset County Marion Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000) Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company

$1,688

($3,375)

Talbot County Queen Anne Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company

$520

($1,039) Tilghman Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($9,869)

Washington County Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company

$2,872

($5,743.20) First Hose Company of Boonsboro

$3,250

($6,500) Hancock Fire Company

$3,500

($8,000) Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company

$2,820

($5,639.85) Maugansville Goodwill Volunteer Fire Company

$1,420

($2,840) Mt. Aetna Volunteer Fire Department

$3,275

($6,549) Potomac Valley Fire Company

$1,888

($3,775) Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company

$3,194

($6,387)

Wicomico County Powellville Volunteer Fire Company

$3,500

($29,000)

Worcester County Stockton Volunteer Fire Company

$1,322

($2,643)

More information about the Volunteer Fire Grant Assistance program is available on the DNR website.