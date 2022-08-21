SOLOMONS, Md. – Three Iconic groups took to the stage at the PNC Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum as this year’s Waterside Music Series came to an end.

The Beach Boys, The Temptations, and The Four Tops rocked the night away as they performed some of the biggest hits of the 1960’s.

The Four Tops started the night off with a bang as Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last remaining original member of the band, showed everyone that he’s still got it. The 86-year-old singer doesn’t look like he plans on stopping anytime soon either.

Immediately following The Four Tops were The Temptations. They performed hit songs such as “My Girl”, “I Wish it Would Rain”, “Treat Her Like a Lady”, and many more. The band, along with the one original member, Otis Williams, had people up on their feet and dancing their hearts out-just like old times.

Finishing the night off with some good vibrations were the Beach Boys, along with remaining members Bruce Johnston and Mike Love. They also had the crowd singing and dancing along to some of the most iconic songs from their era.

This was a concert like no other and it was the perfect way to cap off this year’s Waterside Music Series. It’s safe to say that Southern Maryland can’t wait until next summer.

