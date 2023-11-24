A Look Inside Southern Maryland’s Very Own Pro Wrestling Federation

Credit: Assualt Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

WALDORF, Md. – Since 2021, the Waldorf-based Assault Wrestling Alliance (AWA) has been Southern Maryland’s premiere professional wrestling company, hosting many shows throughout the year and entertaining the local community.

AWA’s founder and owner, Don Dorsey, has always been a fan of pro wrestling. When COVID-19 hit, it inspired him to finally take that step to start his own promotion to help bring some positivity to the community.

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

Even though AWA is based in Southern Maryland, their first few shows were held in Houston, Texas.

“I wanted to do it there because I figured if I could start there and it goes well, then I know I could bring it here, and everything would be just fine,” Dorsey told The BayNet.

Houston, a hot spot for pro wrestling, was a valuable time for Dorsey and AWA due to being able to network with various talent and other promotions, which helped them initially. AWA is composed of local and nationally traveled wrestlers. Some of them have even been showcased on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

Dorsey stated that he brought AWA to Southern Maryland to help entertain the kids in the community and give them something to do.

“There’s not much here for kids to do in Southern Maryland,” Dorsey stated. “I’m pro kids, families, and so forth. So, my goal was to bring it here locally and make it affordable for families who can’t afford to see WWE or AEW.”

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

AWA holds most of their shows at the Unique Sports Academy in Waldorf, which they dub the “Assault Asylum.” On December 9, 2023, AWA will hold Christmas at the Asylum!

The show will feature Too Cold Scorpio, best known for his work in the 90s in WWF (now WWE), WCW, and ECW. Many of AWA’s own will also be featured, such as their World Heavyweight Champion Vladimir Koloff, Cruiserweight Champion Mike Law, Waldorf’s own Zion Hart, and many more!

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

Tickets for Christmas at the Asylum are now on sale! Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Starting in March 2024, AWA will start holding monthly shows at the Assault Asylum! So stay tuned to their social media pages for more info and updates!

AWA has also started their own training school! Which gives people in the community the chance to chase their dreams of becoming a pro wrestler themselves! To learn more about their training center, you can message any of their social media pages for more info!

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook

You can follow AWA on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

Credit: Assault Wrestling Alliance via Facebook