HOLLYWOOD, Md – On August 12, 2023 at approximately 3:40 p.m., police and fire personnel responded to a scrap yard fire in the 43900 block of Commerce Avenue.

Units arrived on scene to find a large pile on fire nearby a workshop. The 17 volunteers on scene worked together to pull apart the pile.

The fire was extinguished in less than 2 hours by crews on the scene.

There were no injuries reported at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com