"A Toast To Pets With Disabilities" Fundraiser A Success!

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Friday night, “A Toast To Pets With Disabilities” fundraiser was held at Bayview Hall in Chesapeake Beach. This after-dinner event celebrated Pets With Disabilities and everyone who supports their mission.

From 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm, PWD supporters mingled and enjoyed an open bar, buffet-service hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction with a plethora of items donated by local businesses.

Rob Amos, of Blackwell Real Estate, served as the auctioneer, encouraging attendees to raise their paddles and prices for the higher value items. Town favorite, DJ Dave, played tunes in between for guests to enjoy the dance floor.

Despite a last-minute change in venue from Running Hare Vineyard to the North Beach VFD, there was a full house. Local contact for PWD, Joyce Darrell, commented, “Change is good! We are so grateful that the space was available, and that the community came out to support us. We look forward to hosting future events at this location.” Darrell also encouraged supporters to visit the PWD website to donate throughout the year because, “As we are all aware, costs continue to rise for veterinary care and day-to-day support. Your attendance and support of our events are vital to continuing our mission.”

Resident and avid PWD supporter Jesseca Willis commented, “It’s so important for us to come out and raise awareness for these animals. We’re their voices when they are in need, and I can’t think of a better organization that provides for those needs.” Willis bid on and won two items from the silent auction with plans to attend next year’s event as well.

The event was a success and PWD will post the amount that was raised once the numbers have been finalized.

Pets With Disabilities is a nonprofit organization dedicated to dogs and cats with physical disabilities. The organization provides humane sheltering and specialized vetting for those pets in need. PWD also provides invaluable support, resources and education for families whose pet has become disabled or those who are thinking about adding a pet with a disability to their family.

Pets With Disabilities is a bridge to a better life and forever home. If a forever home can’t be found PWD becomes their safe haven and family.

For more information on Pets With Disabilities and ways to donate, visit: http://petswithdisabilities.org or contact Joyce Darrell at petswithdisabilities@comcast.net.

Check out the gallery below to see all the gracious donors!

