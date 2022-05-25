MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large fire at a garage in Mechanicsville.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 24, first responders were called to the scene in the 26000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Ridgell Oil Heating Air & Oil.

Firefighters were advised that a 3-bay garage that is approximately 40 x 40 feet was involved.

Soon after arriving, a stay-clear alarm was sounded, advising those on the scene to stay 100-feet away from the garage due to the presence of propane and explosive fuel related dangers.

The northbound lanes of Three Notch Road are currently closed in the area due to a large presence of fire department apparatuses.

Avoid the area if possible, and expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are provided.