Amber Rosetta Joy, 29, of Great Mills, MD passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 17, 2022 in Lexington Park, MD.

She was born on February 8, 1993 in Leonardtown, MD to Larry Paul Joy of Chaptico, MD and Flora Thomas Laungayan Joy of Great Mills, MD.

Amber is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She attended Leonardtown High School and the College of Southern Maryland. She was creative and artistic, making many beautiful pieces. She enjoyed being outside gardening, fishing, and crabbing with her dad. She was an animal lover and rescued many abandoned animals. She had many pets during her lifetime, including dogs, cats, and ducks. Growing up she aspired to be a veterinarian. She enjoyed horseback riding and baking cookies with her mom. Her witty sense of humor was infectious and enabled her to make friends easily.

In addition to her beloved parents, she is also survived by her children, Anthony T. Thompson, Jr. and Abbigaile L. Thompson of Hollywood, MD; her sister, Brandy Cecelia Bowles (Thomas) of Hollywood; her brother, Allan Michael Joy of Knoxville, TN; her grandparents, Clara Rosetta Joy of Hollywood, MD and Manuel A. Laungayan (Pop-Pop) of Laurel, DE; her nieces/nephews: Landon, Trevor, Aaron, Emma, Cadence, Avorie, and Allan; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother, Larry Antolin Joy.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m. led by Reverend Raymond Schmidt, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Monday, April 25, 2022 a Funeral Service will be celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Johnny Joy-Uncle, Ronnie Joy-Uncle, Eddie Joy- Uncle, David DeLozier- Cousin, Thomas Bowles- Brother-in-law, Kenny Lee- Cousin, Manuel T Laungayan Jr- Cousin, and David Laungayan-Uncle. Honorary Pallbearers are as follows: Manual T. Laungayan Sr.-Uncle, and Manuel A. Laungayan – Grandfather (Pop Pop)

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: The Mission (in Remembrance of Amber R. Joy) P.O. Box 2011, California, MD 20619. Or online at: https://seekingshelter.com/the-mission/

