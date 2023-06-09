CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of the “Get Real” podcast, JJ Atchison from The BayNet, joined hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco to discuss the website’s recent transformations and a new vision for the future.

The conversation shed light on The BayNet’s efforts to improve its website, expand into new forms of media, and foster a stronger connection with the community.

One of the significant changes discussed during the podcast was The BayNet’s redesigned website layout. Atchison highlighted that the new newspaper-inspired design aims to provide a cleaner and more professional look while maintaining the familiar local news feel.

“We still want to improve the overall quality of it, not just for people reading it, but for ourselves as well. When we put up local ads, we want to make sure it looks clean when we do,” JJ emphasized.

Frisco expressed his concern about the prevalence of ads on the website. Atchison acknowledged the issue and hinted at a forthcoming membership option that might offer an ad-free experience. However, he emphasized that no promises could be made at this stage.

When discussing the financial aspect of running a news platform, Hill said, “It costs money, news production costs money… Ads are a great source to pay for most of that stuff.”

Atchison clarified that the platform is making strides toward becoming a hub for local entertainment. Collaborations with prominent local venues, such as the Calvert Marine Museum and Rex Theatre, highlight The BayNet’s commitment to keeping readers informed about the latest events and activities in the area.

The podcast hosts raised the question of whether The BayNet relies solely on press releases from organizations like the sheriff’s department or if they have dedicated writers. Atchison confirmed that press releases played a significant role in the past due to limited staff. However, recent changes have allowed The BayNet to expand its team, now comprising experienced writers. This expansion enables the platform to produce more original content and engage in investigative journalism, uncovering stories that might have otherwise remained untold.

Atchison shared, “We just added a handful of writers, some interns, some contractors… now we have a bigger, more talented team. It’s very exciting.” This expansion will enable the platform to cover a wider range of topics and provide a more diverse perspective.

Another significant shift in The BayNet’s approach is a renewed focus on positive and uplifting stories. Atchison expressed the desire to change the perception that being featured on The BayNet is a negative occurrence, stating, “We want to even out the content and cover more feel-good stories.” This adjustment aims to create a more balanced and inspiring narrative about the community.

To foster a stronger connection with the community, The BayNet actively welcomes tips and story pitches from its readers via the newsdesk email news@thebaynet.com.

Atchison encouraged community members, stating, “We are open to tips and pitches from the community… We want to hear from the community members about interesting stories or issues that matter to them.”

Get the full scoop behind the scenes of TheBayNet.com by tuning in to the full episode.

_

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!