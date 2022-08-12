WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently celebrated the last group of high school graduates from the 2021-2022 school year in a graduation ceremony for summer school students held at North Point High School.
Every year CCPS holds a high school graduation in August for students who completed their graduation requirements in summer school. Seventy-three students walked as their friends, family, school principals and staff cheered them on at the event marking the completion of their high school career.
Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., spoke at the event and shared parting words of wisdom to the graduates.
“I guarantee you that you will experience challenging times again – in school, at work and in your personal lives, but remember, you have experienced what is like to persevere,” Navarro said. “And even when things seem too difficult to figure out, get help and don’t spend time doubting what you can do. Find a way to continue to persevere–figure out who you want to be and work hard to get there.”
Members of the Class of 2022 who earned their diplomas in summer school include:
Henry E. Lackey High School
- Peter T. Bivins III
- Talaya M. Brown
- Daerien A. Gottselig
- Mahagany A. Graves
- Immanuel C. Jackson
- Tori X. Jones
- Jesse J. Jorgensen
- Marcellus T. Savannah
- T’mani A. Smith
- Skylar W. Sutton
- Janiyah R. Swann
- Tiera M. Webb
- Jude A. Wilburn
La Plata High School
- Austin C. Aleshire
- Shaine E. Blankenship
- Chayli A. Bowie
- Antonio D. Love
- Dylan F. Penn
- Emily R. Webb
Maurice J. McDonough High School
- Jasmine K. Foster
- Jenna K. Frenz
- Ambrea D. Richardson
- Callee L. Wilson
North Point High School
- Steven E. Lindsay
- Mary K. McPherson
St. Charles High School
- Jacob A. Barbee
- John C. Battle
- Kendal C. Bennett
- Shakyra A. Burroughs
- Kyla R. Colbert
- Keiry F. Cruz
- Anthony Dorsey
- Adriana I. Douglas
- Mykell E. Douglas
- Anaya T. Hall
- Ricky L. Holloway Jr.
- Rikai T. Hudson
- Trevon L. Logan
- Angelo M. Loynes
- Alexis Mendez-Martinez
- Maxwell J. Norton
- Derek E. Revels Jr.
- Benjamin J. Reyes Vasquez
- Deric R. Robinson Jr.
- Jauan V. Robinson IV
- Ameala L. Shorts
- Jordan L. Stewart
- Nakayla A. Wesley
- Alaja R. White
- Damonte J. White
- Adrianna N. Williams
Thomas Stone High School
- Isaiah J. Barnett
- Tyler M. Black
- Melina E. Carroll
- Ayron D. Edwards
- Zion R. Fallings-Beverly
- Alex D. Gumataotao
- Zachary B. McKeithan
- Ta’Kira D. McPherson
- Nico A. Pratt
- Bryan R. Rosales
- Alexandra L. Sheidy
- Keiarvae D. Waddy
- Jayden T. Woods
Westlake High School
- Andre B. Fortune Jr.
- Jacob T. Haile
- Lasea E. Hammond
- Hope D. Lee Vines
- Jasiah J. Mason
- Alana E. Reed-Colbert
- Brooke R. Struzzieri
- Ayanna D. Wheeler