Annapolis Defeats Eastport In Annual Tug Of War Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On Saturday, November 4, 2023, Annapolis and Eastport duked it out in a battle of tug-of-war over the “Gulf of Eastport” (Spa Creek) in the annual just-for-fun Slaughter Across the Water.

According to Visit Annapolis’ brief history of the tug-of-war, “Eastport lies on the Horn Point peninsula, comprising everything between Spa Creek on the Annapolis side and Back Creek to the south. Way back in 1997 (for historical reasons that seemingly rubbed a raw nerve), the Maritime Republic of Eastport declared independence and seceded from the City of Annapolis, all tongue-in-cheek. And every year since, the Eastport folks collect their wits and march across the Spa Creek Bridge to deliver a proclamation of war to the Annapolis City Council. Never mind that they are all part of the same town.”

The event is a charity fundraiser. Each team is made up of 33 competitors. Both teams line up, and battle it out to see which side gets bragging rights for the year.

It looks like Eastport will have to endure Annapolis being billed champions for the year as Annapolis took home the w.

To learn more about the event and its history, click here to see Visit Annapolis’ brief history.

