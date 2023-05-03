Annapolis Man Arrested For Impersonating Officer, Indecent Exposure Outside Hospital

File photo – Credit: AACPD

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On May 1, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about an intoxicated male outside of the Anne Arundel Medical Center located at 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis.

According to the police report, the male was wearing an FBI hat and had a gold-colored badge hanging from his neck and told officers he was an ATF agent.

The male, identified as Glenn Anthony Atkins, a 64-year-old resident of Annapolis, was unable to provide any further information regarding his employment with the ATF or show any law enforcement credentials. Witnesses reported that the male exposed his genitals while urinating near the roadway.

Atkins was arrested and charged with impersonating police officer, disorderly conduct indecent exposure, and intoxicated public disturbance. He is currently being held at the Annapolis Police Department and is scheduled for a court hearing on May 5, 2023.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

