GREENBELT, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Greenbelt. The victim is 22-year-old Zarek Lynch of Annapolis.

On October 19, 2022, at approximately 1:55 am, patrol officers were called to the 6300 block of Greenbelt Road where they discovered Lynch unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the victim in the eastbound lanes of Greenbelt Road. The striking driver did not remain on the scene.

Preliminarily, investigators believe the vehicle is a 2002-2006 Cadillac Escalade dark in color and/or black. The vehicle is suspected to have heavy front-end damage on its passenger side and is missing portions of its passenger side headlight.

Additionally, it appears that previous unrelated repairs were made to the front passenger portion of the vehicle and were ultimately repainted using a black in color spray paint.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0050597.