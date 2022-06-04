ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A man from Annapolis who enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs hit it big when he bought a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize!

With his winnings, the 46-year-old plans to either buy or build a house, as he currently lives in a rental unit.

He will work on the project with a friend who is well-versed in finances and who accompanied him to claim the prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Now that his big win is history, the Anne Arundel County resident plans to continue playing scratch-offs but not at the same level. His preference is for instant tickets in the $5 to $20 range, but occasionally the scratch-off fan plays a $30 instant ticket like $100,000 Lucky.

This game started in September 2021 with 65 $100,000 top prizes. After the Annapolis player’s win, the total number of big scores still awaiting discovery stands at 46.

There are also 28 $5,000 prizes remaining and more than 12,000 $500 prizes.

Sharing in the winner’s good fortune is Westpoint Shell at 2056 West Street in Annapolis.

The Anne Arundel County Lottery retailer picks up a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off of $100,000. The bonus is equal to 1% of the prize.