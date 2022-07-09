ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On May 18th, officers responded to the 900 block of Bay Ridge Road for a reported bank robbery that had just taken place.

An unknown male suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note announcing a robbery.

The teller complied and the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect.



After investigation by detectives and with the help of patrol officers, Pedro Nguyen, 38, of Annapolis was arrested for his involvement in this bank robbery.



On May 19th, Nguyen was charged with robbery and four other related charges. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center with a $100,000 bond. The investigation into this incident is continuing.”

On July 7th, Jamaar Cornish, 34, of Cambridge, Maryland was arrested for his involvement in the bank robbery that occurred on May 18th.

Through investigative means detectives were able to identify Cornish as an additional suspect in the robbery.

Criminal charges were applied for and an arrest warrant was issued that included several charges relating to the bank robbery.

Cornish was served with the warrant and is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.