Antoinette Nelson, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on June 1, 1951, in Baltimore, MD to the late Joseph Phillip Ford and Agnes Theresa Holt. Antoinette was the only child of this union. She was the sibling to eight (8) of her mother’s children and 12 of her father’s children.

Antoinette fell in love with Clarence V. Nelson, Sr. in 1970. They shared 25 years of marriage, before his passing in 1996. Together, they had three (3) children: Gerald Holt, Sr. (Monica) of Indian Head, MD; Kim Nelson Farmer (Latee Sr.) and Clarence V. Nelson, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD; and three (3) bonus children: Apryl Yates-Lee (Kevan) of Loveville, MD, Lonita Nelson of Great Mills, MD and J. Wayne Caudle of Mechanicsville, MD. She also helped care for and raise many neighborhood children—whether they were biologically related didn’t matter because she loved them all.

Affectionately known as Nana, Momma, Anjanetta, Aqanetta, and Aquafina (Fina). Antoinette was a fiercely dedicated mother to her children and the many children whom she cared for and raised while employed as a childcare provider for more than 40+ years. She was also known in the community as “the Candy Lady”. For many years, neighborhood children could purchase sodas, chocolate bars, taffy, and bubble gum from her.

Family and community were above all else to Antoinette, a value she instilled in everyone around her. She spent many years serving her community as a member and volunteer of the St. Joseph Recreation Center Committee and as a 4-H leader—proving neighborhood children with community, spirituality, and learning opportunities to develop their potential.

Antoinette was a good listener and a great friend to many, especially Sarah Knott and Brenda Shade. She was known to offer very sound advice and “a shoulder to cry on” during your time of need. Until her passing, several of the children she cared for over the years often called seeking guidance and her opinion.

In addition to family and the community, Antoinette was passionate about music and dancing. She loved to listen to gospel music around her home. But, when she wanted to kick up her heels and dance, Antoinette would travel all over Southern Maryland to hear Hardway Connection and Paul Wills.

A devout Catholic, Antoinette was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and understood the importance of a relationship with the Lord and exposed her children to the Bible and catholic education. She could often be found saying the Rosary and lighting blessed candles while praying for others.

Antoinette loved her grandchildren dearly—Gerald Jr. (Aj), Darius, Bryana, Tyler, Faith, Latee Jr., Shakyra, Elijah; and her bonus grands: Lamont, Torrence, Alexus, Lamar, Jr., Martin (Marty), and ShyAnn. She was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her first great-grandchild, Bryelle Monette.

Antoinette will be fondly remembered for the love she gave to everyone who entered her home; the prayers she prayed over people in need; the advice she gave to the bewildered; the people she welcomed when they had nowhere else to go; the children she took care of when their parents couldn’t afford to pay childcare; and the cakes, candy and caramel apples she made on Sundays, special occasions, and holidays. She was her family’s biggest cheerleader and their constant supporter. She was loved and will be sincerely missed.

In addition to her children, grandchildren, and God-child Marlo Herbert; Antoinette is survived by her aunt, Gertrude Thornton; siblings (mother’s children) James, Douglas, J. Ronnie, Martin, and Eric Holt; (father’s children) Patricia Ann Monroe, Aretha Middleton, Phillip, James, Andrew, John, Allen, Thomas, and Melvin Ford. She is predeceased by both of her parents; and (mother’s children) Evangeline Bryant, Hosea and Darnell Holt, and (father’s children) David, Stanley, and Steven Ford.

The family will be accepting friends for her Life Celebration and visitation on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with her Funeral Service starting at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660 with Interment immediately following at Queen of Peace Cemetery at 38833 Chaptico Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.