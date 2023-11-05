PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board reminds Agricultural Preservation District owners the application period for the county’s Purchase and Retirement (PAR) Fund program remains open through Nov. 20, 2023. Established in 1992, the PAR fund program is part of Calvert County’s longstanding effort to preserve agricultural land. Through the program, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) are purchased, retired and permanently removed from the market to protect farmland from future development.

The BOCC recently approved a new purchase price of $5,500 per TDR, which replaced the $5,000 price previously approved in September 2022. The county will offer to buy development rights from willing sellers until funding is exhausted. There is no limit on how many TDRs can be sold by an owner.

The application deadline is Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Applications are available on the county website at CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAR. Current owners of Agricultural Preservation Districts may apply. Applications are ranked by a formula established in the Agricultural Preservation Program rules and regulations.

Completed applications may be submitted by U.S. mail to the Department of Planning & Zoning, Attention: Rural Planner Jennifer David at 150 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or by email to Jennifer.David@calvertcountymd.gov. For more information, email or call Ms. David at 410-535-1600, ext. 2238.

