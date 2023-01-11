Wade Joshua Braithwaite

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary.

Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Wade Joshua Braithwaite, age 29 of Lexington Park, on Tuesday afternoon.

Braithwaite was charged with:

-Home Invasion

-Armed Robbery

-First-Degree Assault

-First-Degree Burglary

-Robbery; Second-Degree Assault

-Handgun on Person

-Firearm Use in Felony/Violent Crime

-Theft: $100 to under $1,500

-Three counts of CDS Possession

-Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

-Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute

-Two counts of CDS: Large Amount

Braithwaite remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.