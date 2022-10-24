Barbara Ann Jenkins, 84 of Altoona, PA, formerly of Clinton, MD passed away on October 13, 2022 at her home.

She was born on September 12, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to Edward Whiston and Mae (Lovette) Whiston.

Barbara married Joseph E. Jenkins on December 23, 1954 in Charles County, MD. They spent 58 years together before his passing in August of 2013. She and Joseph were blessed to raise five children. She was a loving wife and mother who adored taking care of her family. She attended Prince George’s Community College where she received an Associate of Arts degree and Accreditation from the American Medical Record Association in 1980. She was a fantastic cook and her specialty was fried chicken and potato salad. She enjoyed antiques and would often browse various antique shops. She loved being outdoors surrounded by nature. She enjoyed working in her yard taking care of her beautiful flower gardens and bird watching, especially her cardinals. She was very knowledgeable about all kinds of plants and trees and could name any type she saw.

She is survived by her children, Susan Keith (Dave) of PA, Joseph Jenkins, Jr. (Lisa) of NC, John Jenkins (Carol) of VA, and Linda Pielmeier (Andrew) of PA; her sister, Jeanne Smith of DE; 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her brother, James Whiston, and her son, David E. Jenkins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 10:00 to 12:00 noon followed by a Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Joe Orlando at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.