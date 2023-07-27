Bashful Baysox Comeback Again To Even Series

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – An emerging, and welcome, trend for the Bowie Baysox added another chapter on Wednesday night, as Bowie overcame another late deficit to win in exciting fashion, this time to pull even in their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. While Bowie trailed early and fought back to tie the game twice, it was an eighth inning home run by Jud Fabian that brought Bowie from a 5-4 deficit to a 6-5 win.

It was a fine opening for Bowie’s Ryan Long, but contact started to hurt him in the second inning, as he allowed three consecutive doubles, scoring two runs. After a scoreless third inning, Long was pulled from the game in the fourth after allowing two more runs. Conner Loeprich fired 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Mickey Gasper, Max Burt, and Jeisson Rosario were the usual suspects against Long, driving in all five of the team’s runs, and six of their nine hits.

The game was briefly tied by Bowie twice. The first tie was by Greg Cullen in the fourth inning on a two-run home run, hist first of the season with Bowie. Somerset attempted to stretch starter Chase Hampton into the sixth inning, but they pulled him after two leadoff walks. Bowie drew four walks in the frame, and they tied the game without using a hit.

A rebound run was not far behind for Somerset, as Rosario drove in a go-ahead run with two outs against Jean Pinto in long relief. Pinto (W, 2-1) evened out to throw two more innings, buying the time for the Bowie comeback.

After a one-out single in the eighth inning by Billy Cook, Somerset shifted to reliever Josh Maciejewski. The left-hander threw only three pitches before Jud Fabian demolished a go-ahead home run to left field, already his seventh of the season. Maciejewski (L, 0-2) pitched a scoreless ninth, while Bowie got the same from Nolan Hoffman (Sv, 3)

Bowie returns to just four games under .500 with the win, as they sit at 44-48. They will try to inch closer to even on the year, as their series with Somerset continues on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.