MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – After 37 years, Bert’s 50’s Diner will be closing on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Bert Gagnon, 83, and his wife Margie started the business together in 1985. Ever since then they have been a staple as not only one of the hottest restaurants in town but also for their many community contributions.

Bert’s Diner was host to many community events that ranged from car shows to birthday parties. No matter the occasion, Bert’s was always the place for great food and desserts. Along with the classic 50’s theme, the restaurant truly gave Southern Maryland something unique.

However, after rumors and allegations of crime that had taken place at the diner made waves on social media towards the end of January, 23 employees left the restaurant. However, these reports were found to be false following a police investigation that took place, according to the owner.

After this incident, the restaurant wasn’t able to recover. They have been struggling to find help, which has forced them to come to the difficult decision of shutting down.

That hasn’t stopped some people from trying, however. Many people have been contacting Bert’s Diner to ask if they could help in any way. Although, Bert stated that this decision was pretty much final.

“We’ve enjoyed doing this, we love our customers, and they are very loyal,” Bert and Margie told TheBayNet.com.

The yellow car with red flames has been an iconic symbol for the area, and hopefully, this isn’t the end entirely.

