Betty Ann Goforth, 79 of Edgewood, MD passed away on June 28, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 2, 1943, in Baltimore, MD to the late Grover Washington and Frances Dorsey.

Betty was educated in the St Mary’s County Public School System. Where she attended George Washington Carver High School. Betty’s career was in the Federal Gov’t. She started with the US Smithsonian Institute and later worked for the U.S. Nav Air and the Veterans Administration, where she worked until retirement in 2000.

Betty loved to volunteer her time. In June 1970 Betty joined the Lexington Park Volunteer rescue squad as a rescue worker. She later was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Grauton CT. where she delivered meals to the elderly and the shut-in. One of her fondest memories was the time she spent volunteering for the Loffler Senior Center in Lexington Park, MD.

Betty loved to have a good time. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sisters. When they got together it was always a good time. Betty loved to travel and go on family vacations with the grandkids. Or a Carnival Cruise with a fruity beverage.

Betty was a devoted child of Christ. And loved attending church services at the Prayer and Praise Assemblies until her health prevented her from attending.

Betty is survived by her children: Francis Dewitt “Frank” Bennett (Tanya) of Edgewood, MD, Janice Patrick of Baltimore, MD, and Paul Bennett (Nashauna) of Hudson, FL; Yolanda Basemore (Kem), Jacksonville, FL; her siblings, Evelyn Holford of Memphis, TN, Phyllis Griffith of Hagerstown, MD, Jussell Johnson of Lexington Park, MD, Elena Bell of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren, Paris Bennett, Francis Bennett, Jr., Darien Bennett, Jasmine Bennett, Amos Milburn, Gante Byrd, Kaleena Miles, Johntonna Young, Joseph Young, Ciara Hurdle, Paul Bennett II, Ammillious Bennett, and Edward Bennett; 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Young, and son, Annmillious Bennett; her siblings: Joseph Whalen, Jane Dorsey, John Dorsey, and Lorraine Robertson; her great-grandson, Malachi Young and her aunt and uncle, Ann and Wilbur Bennett who raised her until the age of 11.

The family will receive friends for Betty’s Life Celebration on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service officiated by Rev. James Bell at 11:00 a.m., at God’s House of Refuge, 46694 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment is private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Young, Amos Milborn, Paul Bennett, II, Edward Bennett, Francis Bennett, Jr., Darien Bennett

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.