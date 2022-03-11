Photo from Town of Indian Head Website.

INDIAN HEAD, Md. -– The Piscataway Conoy Tribe recently launched a petition asking lawmakers to rename Indian Head Highway to “Piscataway or Pascattoway Highway,” while also asking for the town of Indian Head to be renamed to “the Town of Pascattoway.”

“For centuries the Native American community has been the victim of discrimination from the public, including the naming of a Town and highway,” the tribe said in a statement on change.org.

House Bill 1433, recently introduced and sponsored by three Prince George’s County Delegates and one from Baltimore City, seeks to rename Route 210 to Piscataway Highway. The bill will be heard in the Environment and Transportation Committee in the Maryland General Assembly on March 11 at 1 p.m.

“Our support is growing from County Executives, and Commissioners to calls from those currently running for office down to local librarians. I and my community have been working for seven years to get this done and we truly appreciate your inclusiveness and willingness to work with both the Piscataway Conoy Tribe and the Piscataway Indian Nation on this,” Piscataway Conoy Tribe Chief Jesse James Swann said in an email. “As of today, we have over 5,000 signatures between the online and hard-copy versions of the petition. Although we have no reservation or ancestral lands left in our possession, we believe this is a wonderful step.”

When the Europeans embarked on the New World at the dawn of the 17th century, the Piscataway tribe was the largest and most powerful tribal nation between the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River. Traditional territory primarily included present-day Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s Counties extended north into Baltimore County and west to the foothills of the Appalachians.

Colonization was brutal for the Piscataway. They were facing aggressive incursions by the Susquehannock from the north, and they lost control of their ancestral lands to settlers. Colonial governments granted the Piscataway reservations called manors, but by 1800, those rights were retracted.

After losing their land, they also lost their identity. The government at the time did not have a census category for Native Americans, so they were counted as and considered “mulatto” or “negro.” Society did not view them as Piscataway or as Native Americans.

“The time is now! We are asking for all Maryland politicians and the public-at-large to do the right thing and support this change,” the petition says.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com