Mr. Charles Dunbar

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 17, 2022.

The Board appointed Mr. Charles Dunbar as Principal at Spring Ridge Middle School. Mr. Dunbar holds a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Glenville State College.

Mr. Dunbar currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Mr. Dunbar’s appointment is effective Monday, August 22, 2022.