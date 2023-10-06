Boater Locates Man That Jumped Off Thomas Johnson Bridge

SOLOMONS, Md. – On October 5, 2023, emergency personnel responded to an incident at Thomas Johnson Bridge and the Solomons Island Boat Ramp. At approximately 7:39 p.m., a person jumped off the bridge, resulting in the shutdown of traffic in both directions.

Crews from Calvert and St. Mary’s were dispatched to the scene to search for the victim in the water. Fire boats from both counties also responded to assist in the search and rescue operation. Maryland State Police, Trooper 2, with Flight medics and EMT’s on standby, had been pre-launched.

In a fortunate turn of events, a private boater was able to recover the 41-year-old male victim from the water and transport him to the Solomons Boat Ramp to meet EMS.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the Navy Recreation Center. CPR was initiated, and life-saving measures continued. However, due to trauma arrest, the MEDEVAC was canceled. The patient was then transported to an area hospital.

This incident once again highlights the need for improved safety measures on the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge. The communities of St. Mary’s County and Calvert County in Maryland have tragically experienced multiple losses of life on this bridge. Installing barriers along the sides of the bridge would significantly reduce the number of deaths by suicide and help prevent such tragic incidents from occurring.

To support the installation of suicide prevention barriers on the Thomas Johnson Bridge, please sign the petition here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to the following helplines: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Phone: 1-800-273-8255 or text (sms:988) 988

Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741

Local Crisis Center: Phone: 1-877-467-5628 (Calvert County Behavioral Health)

Suicide.org: Visit their website for hotlines, resources, and support groups for individuals in crisis.

