BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie Baysox handled the Somerset Patriots with ease in a 5-3 victory, with Connor Norby’s three-hit game functioning as the highlight of Saturday night’s win.

Somerset, even when armed with 2017 NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton on a rehab assignment, fell silent early to Justin Armbruester.



Bowie started strong, with Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz, and Connor Norby each slapping singles to bring in a quick run. The third inning was much of the same, evidenced by Cowser and Ortiz once again finding themselves on the basepath.

Norby delivered for the second time in as many at-bats, as his long shot hit the top of the wall for a double made it 3-0.



The home team managed to tack on another when John Rhodes took advantage of a one-out bases loaded situation with a fielder’s choice, and one more on an RBI single by Hudson Haskin.



The Baysox’ most recent win was thanks in no small part to starter Justin Armbruester, who turned in a near spotless five-innings. He held down the fort for the first half of the game as Bowie’s offense ran amok, limiting Somerset to two total hits.

His only real blemish on the night was the solo home run he gave up to Mickey Gasper in his fifth and final inning on the hump, but still held finished the frame to improve to 4-0 on the year.



On a rehab assignment for the New York Yankees, five-time All-Star Giancarlo Stanton went 0-for-3 at the plate against Armbruester, striking out twice.

Jensen Elliott was inserted to start the sixth, handing in two more scoreless Bowie innings.

Connor Loeprich was tasked with closing the game, and sealed the game with a two-run cushion after loading the bases and giving up a pair of late runs.



Somerset only got 2 2/3 innings out of starter Randy Vasquez (L, 1-5) while Steven Jennings allowed a run in relief, but Matt Minnick and Kaleb Cowart each turned in scoreless outings.



The Bowie Baysox improve to 55-57 on the season as a whole, with an impressive 29-15 stretch for the second half. They look to finish business tomorrow at 1:05 for their series finale with Somerset.